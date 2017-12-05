U.N. rights forum condemns crimes against Rohingya, seeks access, justice

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. Human Rights Council on Tuesday condemned “the very likely commission of crimes against humanity” against Rohingya in Myanmar and called on the government to ensure justice for victims and access for U.N. investigators and aid workers.

Neighbours gather around the fire next to a family shelter, where body of 11-month-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz is prepared for funeral at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The 47 member forum adopted a resolution brought by Bangladesh, which is sheltering 626,000 Muslim Rohingyas who fled violence that erupted in northern Rakhine state in August. The vote was 33 in favour, three against including China, with nine abstentions, and two delegations absent.

Myanmar’s ambassador Htin Lynn told the Geneva forum that his government “disassociated” itself from the resolution. “Politicisation and partiality seem to be taking root in our work...Any effort by the international community should not be fanning the flames on the ground,” he said.