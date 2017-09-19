FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. investigator wants more time to probe Myanmar violence
September 19, 2017 / 7:54 AM / a month ago

U.N. investigator wants more time to probe Myanmar violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Marzuki Darusman, President of the Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, addresses the 36th Session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of a United Nations investigation into violence in Myanmar asked the U.N. Human Rights Council on Tuesday for more time to probe allegations of mass killings, torture, sexual violence, the use of landmines and the burning of villages.

“We will go where the evidence leads us,” the fact-finding mission’s chairman Marzuki Darusman said, before requesting a six-month extension of the investigation to September 2018.

Myanmar’s ambassador Htin Lynn said Darusman’s investigation was “not a helpful course of action” and said Myanmar was taking proportionate security measures against terrorists, and was making efforts to restore peace.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson

