U.S. says countries should suspend providing weapons to Myanmar
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
#World News
September 28, 2017 / 8:00 PM / 20 days ago

U.S. says countries should suspend providing weapons to Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers remarks at a security council meeting at U.N. headquarters during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Thursday called on countries to suspend providing weapons to Myanmar over violence against Rohingya Muslims until the country’s military puts sufficient accountability measures in place.

“We cannot be afraid to call the actions of the Burmese authorities what they appear to be - a brutal, sustained campaign to cleanse the country of an ethnic minority,” Haley told the U.N. Security Council. “It should shame senior Burmese leaders who have sacrificed so much for an open democratic Burma.”

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool

