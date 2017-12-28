FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Namibian deputy prime minister survives crash that killed three
Sections
Featured
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Special Report
Yemen
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
China
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 28, 2017 / 4:46 PM / a day ago

Namibian deputy prime minister survives crash that killed three

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINDHOEK (Reuters) - Namibia’s deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister survived a car crash on Thursday in which three people were killed, local media reported, citing police sources.

The Namibian Sun said that Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah’s motorcade collided head on with a light pick-up truck while travelling in the north of the country.

The newspaper said the deputy prime minister was hospitalised in a critical but stable condition and she was expected to be airlifted to a hospital in the capital, Windhoek, later on Thursday.

Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa, editing by Ed Stoddard and Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.