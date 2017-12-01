FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's National bank says it sold its subsidiaries in Serbia for 125 million euro
December 1, 2017 / 7:32 PM / Updated a day ago

Greece's National bank says it sold its subsidiaries in Serbia for 125 million euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s National bank (NBG) (NBGr.AT) said on Friday it sold its Serbian subsidiaries Vojvodjanska Banka AD and NBG Leasing and a portfolio of Serbian-risk corporate loans for 125 million euros (110.2 million pounds).

FILE PHOTO - The logo of National Bank is seen outside a branch in Athens March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A bank official said that they were sold to a subsidiary of Hungary’s OTP Bank OTPB.BU. The sale is part of a restructuring plan agreed with European regulators.

Like other big Greek banks, NBG, Greece’s second-largest lender, has been slimming down by divesting assets and foreign subsidiaries to focus on banking at home, with proceeds boosting capital ratios and liquidity.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
