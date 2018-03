(Reuters) - London-based life and health insurer Neon Underwriting Ltd has named Suhail Qureshi as tax underwriter.

Qureshi, most recently a tax partner at law firm Dentons, has worked closely with the Neon team for many years, advising on a range of tax insurance issues and transactions.

Qureshi will report to Dawn Bhoma, head of tax liability insurance, Neon said on Thursday.