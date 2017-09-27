Nestle to invest $320 million in U.S. pet food factory

FILE PHOTO: The Nestle logo is pictured on the company headquarters entrance building in Vevey, Switzerland February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss food group Nestle (NESN.S) said on Wednesday it would invest $320 million (238.86 million pounds)in a new pet food factory and distribution centre in the United States between now and 2023.

Petcare is one of the business areas Nestle identified at its investor seminar on Tuesday as a high-growth category on which it wants to focus capital spending.

The new factory and distribution centre in Hartwell, Georgia, will create as many as 240 new jobs over the next five years, Nestle said in a statement.