Nestle says sells Australian chocolate brand Violet Crumble

ZURICH (Reuters) - Food group Nestle (NESN.S) said on Thursday it was selling its Australian chocolate bar Violet Crumble to local confectionery group Robern Menz for an undisclosed sum.

The Nestle logo is pictured on the company headquarters building in Vevey, Switzerland February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Nestle said in a statement it remained committed to manufacturing other confectionery brands, such as KitKat, Milkybar, Allens and Soothers in Australia.

Nestle is in the middle of a portfolio review as it seeks to get rid of underperforming brands and gear its business more towards health and wellness. It is expected to pick a buyer for its U.S. chocolate business by the end of this week, sources told Reuters.