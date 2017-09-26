Third Point's Loeb compliments Nestle on investor seminar

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of activist investor Third Point, which has pushed for change at Nestle (NESN.S), complimented the Swiss company on its investor seminar on Tuesday, saying he could tell a lot of work went into it.

“You did a great job,” Dan Loeb, whose Third Point fund holds a $3.5 billion (2.60 billion pounds) stake in Nestle, told Nestle’s Chief Financial Officer Francois-Xavier Roger after his presentation to investors.

Roger replied that it was “teamwork”.

Loeb declined further comment when asked about Nestle’s strategy or the new margin target it set.