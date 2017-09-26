FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Third Point's Loeb compliments Nestle on investor seminar
September 26, 2017 / 4:58 PM / in 23 days

Third Point's Loeb compliments Nestle on investor seminar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of activist investor Third Point, which has pushed for change at Nestle (NESN.S), complimented the Swiss company on its investor seminar on Tuesday, saying he could tell a lot of work went into it.

“You did a great job,” Dan Loeb, whose Third Point fund holds a $3.5 billion (2.60 billion pounds) stake in Nestle, told Nestle’s Chief Financial Officer Francois-Xavier Roger after his presentation to investors.

Roger replied that it was “teamwork”.

Loeb declined further comment when asked about Nestle’s strategy or the new margin target it set.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Alexander Smith

