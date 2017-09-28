FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch Safety Board criticizes Defense Ministry over Mali mission
September 28, 2017

Dutch Safety Board criticizes Defense Ministry over Mali mission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands’ Ministry of Defense “showed serious failures” in caring for Dutch soldiers on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali, the country’s Safety Board said on Thursday.

In a report on June 6, 2016 accident with a mortar that killed two soldiers and gravely injured a third, the agency said the ministry had let safety and medical standards slip in favour of pursuing strategic goals.

The Defense Ministry said it planned to adopt the corrective recommendations made by the Safety Board within 6 months.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Toby Chopra

