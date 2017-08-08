FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Father of Dutch Queen dies of cancer - Royal House
August 8, 2017 / 11:43 PM / 2 months ago

Father of Dutch Queen dies of cancer - Royal House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Jorge Zorreguieta, father of Netherlands' Queen Maxima, arrives to attend his daughter's speech at the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Jorge Zorreguieta, the father of the Netherlands’ Argentine-born queen Maxima, has died in Buenos Aires of cancer at age 89, the Royal House said on Wednesday.

Zorreguieta served as Argentina’s Minister of Agriculture during the violent regime of General Jorge Rafael Videla. Because of that association, he was barred from attending key ceremonies involving the Dutch Royal House, including his daughter’s 2002 marriage to then Crown Prince Willem-Alexander, as well as Willem-Alexander’s 2013 accession to the throne.

The Royal House said Zorreguieta would be buried in “closed circle” with Maxima, Willem-Alexander and their three daughters in attendance.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sandra Maler

