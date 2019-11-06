World News
November 6, 2019 / 7:55 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Pilot accidentally hits hostage alarm, causing lockdown at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

People speak inside the terminal of Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, Netherlands November 6, 2019 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A pilot accidentally triggered a hijacking/hostage taking alarm in a plane’s cockpit, causing a major security lockdown on Wednesday at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, one of Europe’s busiest.

An investigation is underway to determine what went wrong, Dutch military police said.

“In a plane (set to fly) from Amsterdam to Madrid tonight an alarm was accidentally activated which set off safety protocols at the airport,” Spanish-owned Air Europa said. “There was no cause for alarm. All passengers were fine and waiting for the flight to take off.”

It added: “We are sorry. There was no cause for alarm.”

