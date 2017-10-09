Incoming Dutch government plans to scrap dividend tax - NOS News

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The incoming Dutch government plans to scrap the country’s 15 percent withholding tax on dividends, a move intended primarily to attract foreign businesses, national broadcaster NOS reported on Monday.

The parliamentary factions of the four parties in Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s presumptive new coalition are gathering on Monday to review a new governing pact after more than six months of negotiations.

On Thursday, local media reported the government was also planning to cut the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 25 percent.