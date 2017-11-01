FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Last round for 'beer bikes' as Amsterdam curbs unruly tourists
Sections
Featured
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Politics
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 1, 2017 / 5:38 PM / in 18 hours

Last round for 'beer bikes' as Amsterdam curbs unruly tourists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The “beer bike,” a 12-seat rolling bar popular among partying tourists in Amsterdam, is no longer welcome along the city’s picturesque canals.

FILE PHOTO - Tourists cycle as they drink beer and sing karaoke on a beer bike in Amsterdam June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos/File photo

An inner-city ban went into effect on Wednesday, following a court ruling a day earlier that sided against four businesses offering the service.

The court agreed with the city that the beer bikes disrupt public order and block traffic in narrow streets, with riders shouting and urinating in public.

“The ban is justified because of the combination of traffic congestion, disorderly behaviour and crowded city centre,” it said in its ruling.

Amsterdam is well known for its “red light” district with brothels and “coffee shops” selling marijuana, but the millions of annual visitors have long been a nuisance for residents.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.