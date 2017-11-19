FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tsunami waves detected in New Caledonia, Vanuatu after quake - PTWC
November 19, 2017 / 11:48 PM / Updated a day ago

Tsunami waves detected in New Caledonia, Vanuatu after quake - PTWC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Tsunami waves have been observed in New Caledonia and Vanuatu after a magnitude 7 earthquake struck between the Pacific Islands on Monday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The agency said waves as high as 1 metre (3.3 ft) above the high-tide mark were forecast to hit New Caledonia and smaller waves were expected in Vanuatu.

It said the actual size of the waves would vary depending on the coastline, with barrier reefs reducing wave height, and warned that the initial wave may not be the largest.

An undersea earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck 82 kms (51 miles) east of New Caledonia’s Loyalty Islands at 9.43 a.m. local time (2243 Sunday GMT).

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
