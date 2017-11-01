U.S. charges accused NY attacker, who says Islamic State inspired him - filing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Wednesday unveiled a criminal complaint accusing Sayfullo Saipov in connection with the Oct. 31 truck attack on the west side of Manhattan that killed eight people.

Saipov was charged with two counts, including providing material support to Islamic State, and causing the deaths of pedestrians with a truck he had rented.

The complaint said Saipov waived his right against self-incrimination while in custody.

It also said he admitted to having been inspired by Islamic State videos, choosing Halloween for the attack because he expected more people on the street, and having planned to proceed to the Brooklyn Bridge to strike more pedestrians.