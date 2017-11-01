FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. charges accused NY attacker, who says Islamic State inspired him - filing
#World News
November 1, 2017 / 9:33 PM / in 13 hours

U.S. charges accused NY attacker, who says Islamic State inspired him - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Wednesday unveiled a criminal complaint accusing Sayfullo Saipov in connection with the Oct. 31 truck attack on the west side of Manhattan that killed eight people.

Saipov was charged with two counts, including providing material support to Islamic State, and causing the deaths of pedestrians with a truck he had rented.

The complaint said Saipov waived his right against self-incrimination while in custody.

It also said he admitted to having been inspired by Islamic State videos, choosing Halloween for the attack because he expected more people on the street, and having planned to proceed to the Brooklyn Bridge to strike more pedestrians.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
