Belgian mother of two, young New Yorker among victims of truck attack

(Reuters) - A New Jersey man who worked at the World Trade Center, a young New Yorker, a Belgian mother of two, and five Argentines celebrating their high school graduation 30 years ago were killed in the truck attack on a New York City bike path.

Twelve other people were injured in Tuesday’s attack in lower Manhattan by an Uzbek immigrant who allegedly drove the truck onto the path along the Hudson River. It was the deadliest attack in the city since Sept. 11, 2001.

U.S. and foreign officials identified the dead as:

Cleves attended Little Red School House and Elisabeth Irwin High School, known collectively as LREI, from kindergarten through 12th grade. He graduated from the private Manhattan school in 2012 and in recent years worked on its technology staff part-time, the school’s director, Phil Kassen, wrote on its alumni page on Facebook.

“Nicholas was kind, caring, curious, interested, and a great friend,” Kassen wrote. “He always had a kind word when you would pass him in the hall, and the biggest smile, and always offered to help, no matter the situation.”

The five men were: