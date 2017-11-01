New York attacker entered U.S. on diversity visa - Republican lawmakers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House and Senate judiciary committees said on Wednesday that the suspect in Tuesday’s attack in New York entered the United States on a so-called diversity visa from Uzbekistan in 2010.

“According to reports to my office, Saipov is a lawful permanent resident who immigrated to the United States from Uzbekistan on a diversity visa over five years ago,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley wrote in a letter to the secretary of state and the acting secretary of homeland security.

In a separate statement, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte called for the programme to be terminated.