New York attacker entered U.S. on diversity visa - Republican lawmakers
November 1, 2017 / 3:49 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

New York attacker entered U.S. on diversity visa - Republican lawmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House and Senate judiciary committees said on Wednesday that the suspect in Tuesday’s attack in New York entered the United States on a so-called diversity visa from Uzbekistan in 2010.

“According to reports to my office, Saipov is a lawful permanent resident who immigrated to the United States from Uzbekistan on a diversity visa over five years ago,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley wrote in a letter to the secretary of state and the acting secretary of homeland security.

In a separate statement, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte called for the programme to be terminated.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Mark Hosenball; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

