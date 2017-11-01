Kremlin condemns New York truck attack as 'inhumane'

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia regarded an attack in New York that killed eight people as tragic and inhumane and sent its condolences to the people of the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with members of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

An Uzbek immigrant accused of carrying out the attack by driving a rental truck down a riverfront bike path on Tuesday appeared to have acted alone, but the Halloween Day attack had all the hallmarks of terrorism, authorities said.

Peskov was speaking in Iran during a visit there by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Uzbekistan was part of the Soviet Union until its collapsed in 1991.