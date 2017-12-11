Trump says New York attack highlights need for immigration reform

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday the homemade bomb attack in New York City that authorities said was carried out by a Bangladeshi man highlights the “urgent need” for Congress to enact immigration reform legislation.

A member of the New York Police Department's Bomb Squad walks through the 42nd Street subway station beneath the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal following an attempted detonation during the morning rush hour, in New York City, New York, U.S., December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Trump said in a statement the suspect had entered the United States on a family immigrant visa, benefiting from a U.S. policy known as chain migration, which the president said “is incompatible with national security.”