Eight killed in 'cowardly' New York City terror attack, mayor says
October 31, 2017 / 9:48 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Eight killed in 'cowardly' New York City terror attack, mayor says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Eight people were killed and more than a dozen injured in what New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said appeared to be a “cowardly” terrorism attack on Tuesday when a pickup truck drove at high speed down a bike path in Manhattan.

Video grab of the scene of an alleged shooting incident on West Street in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 31, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. TWITTER - USEJEFF via REUTERS

Speaking at a news conference alongside the mayor, New York City Police Commissioner James O‘Neill said the driver was a 29-year-old man. He said authorities would not immediately be releasing his identity.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Leslie Adler

