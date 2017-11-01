FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PM calls U.S. Trump over attack in New York - May's office
Sections
Featured
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
Politics
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 1, 2017 / 4:14 PM / in 19 hours

PM calls U.S. Trump over attack in New York - May's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May called U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to express her condolences over the attack in New York and both leaders discussed the need to do more to tackle extremist ideology online, her office said.

“This afternoon the prime minister spoke to President Trump to express her condolences regarding yesterday’s terror attack in New York. The Prime Minister said she was deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of life,” a spokesman said in a statement.

“The prime minister and President Trump also discussed the need for an international approach to tackling poisonous terrorist ideology online.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.