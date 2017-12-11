New York suspect had no criminal record in Bangladesh, country's police chief says

DHAKA (Reuters) - Akayed Ullah, the man suspected of trying to bomb New York City’s Port Authority, had no criminal record in Bangladesh and last visited his home country in September, Bangladesh’s police chief told Reuters on Monday.

Inspector General of Police A K M Shahidul Hoque said the information was based on the man’s passport number.

The man was from the southeastern Bangladeshi district of Chittagong, Haque said. He last visited Bangladesh on Sept. 8.

Ullah, who had a homemade bomb strapped to his body, set off an explosion at a New York commuter hub during rush hour, injuring himself and three others in what New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called an attempted terrorist attack.

He had burns and lacerations while three other people, including a police officer, had minor injuries.