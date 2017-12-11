FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr
#Business News
December 11, 2017 / 6:01 AM / a day ago

Factbox: Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s next governor, Adrian Orr, has had a steady career trajectory since obtaining his undergraduate qualification in the early 1980s, including a stint as deputy chief at the RBNZ and in senior economist roles in the private sector.

-1983 - Bachelor Social Sciences (Maj. Economics, geography), University of Waikato

-1985 - Master Development Economics at University of Leicester, U.K.

-1985-1988 - Research associate, City University Business School, London

-1988 - Joins Economics team at National Bank of New Zealand

-1992 - Economist, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)

-1997 - Chief manager of economics, RBNZ

-2000 - Chief economist, Westpac Banking Corp

-2003 - Deputy governor, RBNZ

-2007 - CEO, Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation Fund

-2017 - Appointed governor, RBNZ

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
