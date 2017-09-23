NZ election kingmaker says no decision yet on who to support

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The kingmaker in New Zealand’s general election said on Sunday that he has begun talking with members of his right-wing party about who they will support, but declined to put a timeframe on a decision.

“I‘m doing it one-by-one by phone,” New Zealand First leader Winston Peters told reporters, adding that he had not received any calls from the National Party or the Labour Party about coalition talks and has not contacted them.

Peters is in the position of deciding a winner for the New Zealand poll after votes cast for the incumbent National Party reached 46.1 percent with 98.6 percent of results counted by the Electoral Commission, while the opposition Labour Party won 35.8 percent support.

That means that both need the support of New Zealand First to form government under the country’s proportional representation political system.