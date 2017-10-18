FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand's kingmaker party to make announcement on government formation Thursday
#World News
October 18, 2017 / 4:57 AM / 4 days ago

New Zealand's kingmaker party to make announcement on government formation Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s small nationalist party said on Wednesday it would be in a position to make an announcement on the formation of the next government on Thursday afternoon, New Zealand First said in a statement.

The party holds the balance of power after an inconclusive election on Sept. 23, in which neither the ruling National Party nor the opposition Labour Party won enough seats in parliament to be able to form a government.

Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

