#World News
September 21, 2017 / 5:18 AM / in a month

Man sets himself on fire outside New Zealand parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A police car is seen in front of the parliament building in Wellington, New Zealand, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Ana Nicolaci da Costa

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A man has reportedly set himself on fire on the grounds of New Zealand’s parliament in Wellington, two days ahead of national elections, police said on Thursday.

“Ambulance are with the man currently, who’s reportedly in a critical condition,” New Zealand police said in a statement, adding they have no immediate information on the man’s identity.

Police told a Reuters witness that the parliament grounds have been closed off.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

