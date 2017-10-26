FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Second U.S. military team was in vicinity of Niger ambush - Pentagon
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 26, 2017 / 9:03 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Second U.S. military team was in vicinity of Niger ambush - Pentagon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Thursday there was a second U.S. military team in the vicinity of an ambush in Niger earlier this month that killed four U.S. soldiers.

The ambush, which U.S. officials believe was carried out by a local Islamic State affiliate, has thrown a spotlight on the U.S. counter-terrorism mission in the West African country.

“There are other teams that operate in Niger, there was one that had something to do with this operation,” said Lieutenant General Kenneth McKenzie, joint staff director.

“It is involved in the timeline and we just want to make sure that we have the opportunity to get it right and understand the totality of it before we bring it forward,” he said.

While McKenzie did not provide any further details on the second team, U.S. officials speaking on the condition of anonymity said the team was tasked with grabbing a militant in the area.

The team that was attacked in the ambush was made up of a dozen U.S. soldiers who were accompanying 30 Nigerien forces on a reconnaissance mission near the village of Tongo Tongo.

President Donald Trump’s handling of condolence messages to the families of the dead U.S. soldiers has been criticized by lawmakers in Washington and has raised the profile of the deadly incident.

A number of key questions still remain unanswered about the ambush, including why it took the soldiers an hour to call for help. U.S. say officials say there is suspicion that local villagers may have played a role in tipping of the militants.

When asked that question, McKenzie said he did not know the answer but it could have potentially been because the team assessed the situation was not significant enough to call for help or the firefight was so intense they were unable to reach their communications equipment.

Senior Pentagon officials briefed lawmakers behind closed doors on Thursday about Niger.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.