Total says work on 200,000 bpd Nigerian oilfield will be complete in fourth-quarter 2018

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil major Total said it expects work on a major oilfield offshore Nigeria to conclude in the fourth quarter of next year, eventually adding 10 percent to the country’s oil output.

The logo of Total oil company is pictured in Abuja, Nigeria October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Total’s Egina project, with an estimated 200,000 (barrels per day) in output is now 88 percent complete, the company said in a statement.

The 330-metre long Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel set sail for Nigeria in October, from its origin in South Korea, and work on the vessel will be completed in Nigeria.

Total is developing the offshore field in Oil Mining License 130 in partnership with state oil firm NNPC, China’s CNOOC, SaPetro and Petrobras. The project will substantially boost the country’s current maximum output of roughly 2.2 million bpd.