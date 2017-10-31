FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria President Buhari plans to expand his cabinet
October 31, 2017 / 3:01 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Nigeria President Buhari plans to expand his cabinet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s cabinet will be expanded to bring in “more people and fresh ideas, for the ultimate benefit of the people of Nigeria”, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Government officials have privately raised the prospect of Buhari reshuffling his cabinet since he returned from medical leave in Britain in August, but the presidency had not discussed any changes until Tuesday’s comments on Twitter.

However, Buhari did not immediately provide any further details, nor mention any potential reshuffle of ministers’ current portfolios.

The president’s relationship with his cabinet has at times been tense. It took him six months to appoint his initial team after he was inaugurated in May, 2015.

Ministers have struggled to get access to Buhari since then and some are unhappy with their portfolios, according to people familiar with the situation.

A letter from Nigeria’s oil minister to Buhari, leaked at the beginning of this month, said he had failed to secure an appointment with the president despite many attempts to do so.

Reporting by Paul Carsten,; Editing by Gareth Jones and Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
