Britain says chances of resolving Northern Ireland impasse 'not positive'

LONDON (Reuters) - The chances of Northern Ireland’s political parties restoring a power-sharing agreement in Northern Ireland are “not positive” and talks in the last few days have stalled, Britain’s minister for the region said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire walks beween venues at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Britain October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“If I had given evidence to this committee last week I might have indicated some momentum, more progress. That progress stalled at the end of last week,” James Brokenshire told a parliamentary committee. “Unless there is a renewed spirit of compromise then the outlook for imminent resolution is not positive. Time is running out.”

(This version of the story removes extraneous word from headline)