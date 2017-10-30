'Significant gaps' in talks on Northern Ireland power-sharing - May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks on restoring a power-sharing government in Northern Ireland are making progress but there are “significant gaps” between the province’s two main political parties, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday.

“The talks are still ongoing, we are still working with the parties on reaching an agreement. We have had progress but there are still significant gaps which remain,” the spokesman told reporters. “We don’t want to see a return to direct rule.”