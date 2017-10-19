Britain will legislate Northern Irish budget unless power-sharing deal reached - minister

LONDON (Reuters) - A written agreement to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland must be forthcoming by Oct. 30 or else Britain’s parliament will have to legislate a budget for the province, the minister for the region said on Thursday.

Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire walks beween venues at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Britain October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“I have made clear that I will only legislate (to restore Northern Ireland’s executive) on the basis of a written agreement between the parties,” James Brokenshire said in a statement. “If this is not forthcoming before 30 October, the only option remaining would be to legislate for a budget at Westminster.”