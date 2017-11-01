FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland says ongoing failure of Northern Ireland talks 'deeply concerning'
Sections
Featured
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
Politics
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
November 1, 2017 / 12:16 PM / in a day

Ireland says ongoing failure of Northern Ireland talks 'deeply concerning'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The continuing failure of Irish nationalists and pro-British Unionists to form a government in Northern Ireland is “deeply concerning,” Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said after Britain moved to directly set a budget for the region.

Ireland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney attends an informal meeting of European Union Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn, Estonia September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Britain’s minister for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire on Wednesday said he had no choice but to begin the process of setting a budget directly for the first time in a decade due to the failure of talks to form a devolved executive.

“Both Governments share the view that it is regrettable and deeply concerning that, eight months after the last Assembly election, a power-sharing Executive is not in place,” Coveney said in a statement.

“The non-functioning of the devolved institutions is not something which the Irish Government wants to contemplate.”

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.