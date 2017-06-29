FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Northern Ireland parties will not meet talks deadline - DUP
#UK Top News
June 29, 2017 / 12:42 PM / a month ago

Northern Ireland parties will not meet talks deadline - DUP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) Edwin Poots speaks to press at Stormont Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland June 29, 2017.Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - A breakthrough between Northern Irish politicians will not be possible before a 1500 GMT deadline to restore the province's power-sharing government, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said on Thursday.

Britain's Northern Ireland minister said earlier on Thursday that a number of issues remained outstanding between the two sides and called for a solution "as soon as possible", without explicitly extending the deadline.

"There is not going to be a breakthrough which will lead to nominations taking place today," DUP assembly member Edwin Poots told reporters, referring to the scheduled nominations of new ministers.

"Talks will continue. We can conclude this within days but that is not in our gift."

Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Ed Osmond

