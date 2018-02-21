FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Health
Entertainment
The Wider Image
UK
February 21, 2018 / 4:24 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

DUP calls on May to set budget for Northern Ireland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of the Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster said on Wednesday she had asked British Prime Minister Theresa May to take steps to set a budget for Northern Ireland during a meeting aimed at restoring the region’s power-sharing government.

Slideshow (5 Images)

“We wanted to impress upon her the need and urgency to have a budget in place for the people of Northern Ireland and I think she heard that loud and clear,” Foster told reporters after the meeting in London.

“We are hopeful that will happen in the near future. The budget needs to be set and we were determined to come here today and to ask for that to be done.”

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.