Limited progress made in Northern Ireland political talks - Sinn Fein

BELFAST (Reuters) - Limited progress has been made by Northern Irish politicians ahead of a 1500 GMT deadline to restore the province's power-sharing government, Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein said on Thursday.

The Northern Ireland minister said earlier on Thursday that a number of issues remained outstanding between the two sides and called for a solution "as soon as possible", without explicitly extending the deadline.

"There has been some limited progress in closing those gaps. We have been met with an anti-equality and anti-rights agenda, we are trying to get past that, but we're not there yet," Sinn Fein regional assembly member Conor Murphy told reporters.