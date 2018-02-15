Sinn Fein leader says there will be more Northern Ireland talks

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Thursday there would be more talks on restoring devolved government in Northern Ireland, but the timing was uncertain.

Talks to end a year-long stalemate broke down yet again on Wednesday after the leader of the largest unionist party said there was no prospect of a deal and called on Britain to take further financial control of the region.

“Will there be more talks? Absolutely. When, I cannot be sure”, McDonald told reporters.