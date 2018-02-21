FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 5:51 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Sinn Fein leader says UK does not have plan for restoring Northern Ireland's government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Wednesday that the British government does not have a plan for restoring Northern Ireland’s power-sharing administration after holding talks with Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May.

Slideshow (3 Images)

“We can only surmise from the meeting with the British prime minister that the government here does not have a plan, doesn’t have a viable plan for carving a pathway to the restoration of the institutions,” McDonald told reporters after the meeting in London.

“We are disappointed that the government seems wedded to what they are calling a reflection period. We regard the opening up of any political vacuum as extremely dangerous.”

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill

