Sinn Fein says DUP collapsed Northern Ireland talks when deal was within reach

BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionist Party had reached an accommodation that put a deal on restoring devolved government within reach until the DUP collapsed the talks on Wednesday, Irish nationalists Sinn Fein said.

“I am 100 percent crystal clear that we had an accommodation with the DUP, we had a way forward on all the issues... The DUP failed to close the deal. They have now collapsed this process,” Sinn Fein’s Michelle O‘Neill said in a statement.

“These issues are not going away. Sinn Fein are now in contact with both governments and we will set out our considered position tomorrow. The DUP should reflect on their position.”