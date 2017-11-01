FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sinn Fein says Northern Ireland talks have failed
Sections
Featured
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Politics
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK
November 1, 2017 / 1:03 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Sinn Fein says Northern Ireland talks have failed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein said on Wednesday that its talks with the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party aimed at re-establishing a power-sharing government in Northern Ireland had failed.

Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams speaks to journalists outside the Irish Consulate in Belfast, Northern Ireland August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“Sinn Fein is disappointed that after the last few weeks of negotiations that it has ended in failure,” Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland, Michelle O‘Neill, told journalists. “We did our best to be flexible.”

She called on the British and Irish government’s “to act urgently to deliver equality” in Northern Ireland following the failure of the assembly to deliver it, citing the terms of the 1998 Good Friday peace deal.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Ian Graham, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.