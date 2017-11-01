FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. urges dialogue on North Ireland power sharing - State Dept.
Sections
Featured
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
Politics
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
November 1, 2017 / 5:25 PM / in 17 hours

U.S. urges dialogue on North Ireland power sharing - State Dept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States urged the parties involved in Northern Ireland to continue their dialogue to reach a power-sharing agreement on Wednesday after the British government moved to impose a budget on the region.

“While we understand the issues under discussion between both parties are complex and sensitive, we share the UK and Irish governments’ belief that these can be resolved in a spirit of shared political responsibility and pragmatism,” the State Department said in a statement. 

The British government moved on Wednesday to directly set Northern Ireland’s budget after the province’s main political parties failed to reach agreement on restoring a power-sharing government that collapsed in January.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.