U.S. urges dialogue on North Ireland power sharing - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States urged the parties involved in Northern Ireland to continue their dialogue to reach a power-sharing agreement on Wednesday after the British government moved to impose a budget on the region.

“While we understand the issues under discussion between both parties are complex and sensitive, we share the UK and Irish governments’ belief that these can be resolved in a spirit of shared political responsibility and pragmatism,” the State Department said in a statement.

The British government moved on Wednesday to directly set Northern Ireland’s budget after the province’s main political parties failed to reach agreement on restoring a power-sharing government that collapsed in January.