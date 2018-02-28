Britain to provide update on Northern Ireland budget, politicians' pay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Northern Ireland minister will make a statement next week on implementing a budget for the region and on politicians’ salaries, while it continues to explore whether agreement can be reached to restore the province’s power-sharing government.

The province has for over a year been without a devolved executive that was central to a 1998 peace deal that ended three decades of violence. Talks between the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Irish nationalists Sinn Fein to end that stalemate broke down again two weeks ago.

“Next week I will make a statement on the budget and I will make a statement on decisions around MLA (Members of the Legislative Assembly) pay,” Northern Ireland minister Karen Bradley told a parliamentary committee.