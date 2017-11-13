FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Members of UK convenience retailer Nisa back Co-op takeover
November 13, 2017 / 12:37 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Members of UK convenience retailer Nisa back Co-op takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The shopowner members of Nisa Retail, the British wholesaler and convenience retailer, on Monday voted in favour of the Co-operative Group’s (42TE.L) 137.5 million pounds takeover.

Nisa said that at a court meeting held in Leeds, northern England, members voted 75.8 percent in favour of the Co-op’s offer.

The offer still requires clearance from Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which Nisa said was expected around March next year.

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle

