a month ago
Nissan says CEO Ghosn's salary rose 2.5 percent last year
June 27, 2017 / 2:18 AM / a month ago

Nissan says CEO Ghosn's salary rose 2.5 percent last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance gestures before an interview during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland March 7, 2017.Denis Balibouse/File Photo

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) on Tuesday said it paid CEO Carlos Ghosn 1.098 billion yen (£8 million) in the year ended March, up 2.5 percent from the previous year.

Ghosn, one of the best-paid auto executives, received a separate salary of 7.06 million euros ($7.89 million) last year as CEO of Renault SAC (RENA.PA), Nissan's automating alliance partner.

Ghosn stepped down as Nissan CEO at the end of March, but remains chairman of the Japanese company. He will also earn salaries for his positions as chairman and CEO of Renault, and as chairman of Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T), the newest member of the alliance.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates

