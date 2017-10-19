FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan Motor says CEO Saikawa to brief on uncertified inspection issue
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
October 19, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 2 days ago

Nissan Motor says CEO Saikawa to brief on uncertified inspection issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) said Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa will hold at news conference 1000 GMT on Thursday to brief on its uncertified inspection scandal.

Nissan Motor Co's President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa speaks during a news conference at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The news conference comes a day after Nissan admitted uncertified vehicle checks had continued even after it revealed final vehicle checks for the domestic market were not performed by certified technicians.

The misconduct has forced Japan’s second-largest automaker to recall all 1.2 million new cars it sold in domestically over the past three years.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.