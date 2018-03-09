FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 11:46 AM / a day ago

EU encouraged by expected talks on North Korean denuclearisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union voiced optimism on Friday that meetings between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with U.S. and South Korean leaders could lead to a negotiated solution over the North’s nuclear weapons programme.

“We welcome the recent positive developments with regard to the situation in the Korean peninsula,” a spokeswoman for the EU executive told reporters.

The European Commission said it was “encouraged” by the announcement of a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae and Kim Jong Un in April as well as U.S. President Donald Trump agreeing to a summit with the North Korean leaders.

“We believe that President Trump’s readiness to accept Kim Jong Un’s invitation to a summit meeting may also represent a positive development,” she said. “We are looking forward to the outcome of these summit meetings.”

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar; Editing by Robin Emmott

