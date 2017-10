FILE PHOTO: Beatrice Fihn, Executive Director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) and U.S. actor and U.N. Messenger for Peace Michael Douglas attend a news conference on nuclear disarmament a the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - The leader of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, Beatrice Fihn, was delighted with the news that the grassroots organisation had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, the awards committee's head, Berit Reiss-Andersen, told a news conference.