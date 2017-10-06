ICAN elated at Nobel Peace Prize, pays tribute to atom bomb survivors

GENEVA (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) said on Friday the organisation was overjoyed at that it had won the Nobel Peace Prize.

“As you can imagine we are elated, this is great news,” Daniela Varano told Reuters. “It’s great recognition for the work that the campaigners did throughout the years and especially the Hibakusha,” she said, referring to survivors of atom bombs in Japan.

“Their testimony was critical, was crucial and for such an amazing success.”