FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Davos
Economy
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Sport
Arts
#Business News
January 22, 2018 / 7:14 AM / a day ago

Chinese group expresses interest to buy Singapore's Noble - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Cedar Holdings Group has shown interest in buying Singapore’s troubled commodities trader Noble Group, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

Noble’s shares rose as much as 37 percent, for which the Singapore stock exchange raised a query with the company.

Noble noted the Bloomberg article and said it continued to be in talks with “various potential strategic parties and its creditors”. Cedar declined to comment on the matter.

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.