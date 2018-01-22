Chinese group expresses interest to buy Singapore's Noble - Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Cedar Holdings Group has shown interest in buying Singapore’s troubled commodities trader Noble Group, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.
Noble’s shares rose as much as 37 percent, for which the Singapore stock exchange raised a query with the company.
Noble noted the Bloomberg article and said it continued to be in talks with “various potential strategic parties and its creditors”. Cedar declined to comment on the matter.
Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar